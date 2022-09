AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you can believe it, Dove Creek Equine Rescue has been working to save horses and humans for 10 years.

They’re celebrating with a sunset dinner which includes several things like music, food, drinks, and more.

Click here to RSVP by October 4th, if you can’t make it to the dinner, you can always donate to Dove Creek as they continue on their mission.