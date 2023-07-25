AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Surveys show that more than 85% of Americans are expected to travel at some point this summer. That means bringing our phones and tablets along with us, and they can be a great addition to your travel plans.

Cory Cullers, AT&T Director of Sales says one of the most common travel problems with our devices is the battery life, but that can be easily fixed if you invest in an external battery source. Things like a portable charger which you charge before you leave can charge your device one or even two times.

Cullers also suggests that when you’re traveling, especially by air, that you put your phone on airplane mode. He explains that when it’s not in airplane mode, it’s constantly searching for a signal which can drain your battery life.

When it comes to apps, Cullers says he like FlightAware. This app tracks your flight and you can add personalized alerts for things like when the plane lands, departs, and where your plane is located as well as weather and cancellation information. Another app he likes is LoungeBuddy which can show you all the lounges located at any airport, what you can expect inside and purchase passes to those lounges in between flights.

He also suggests investing in a good phone holder, so you can watch videos on the go and a thermal bottle that you fill up once you get through security and it also doubles as a charger for your devices.