Wisdom teeth are the final set of teeth to grow into your mouth, although some grow without any issues, others have issues when they grow in sideways or become impacted.

Symptoms of Wisdom Teeth

Dental checkups are key to detecting the growth of wisdom teeth, and dentists generally refer patients to an oral surgeon when it’s time to have these teeth removed. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it may be time to get your wisdom teeth taken out:

Tender or bleeding gums

Jaw pain

Red or swollen gums

Ongoing bad breath

Pain or difficulty when opening the mouth

Seeing a wisdom tooth poking up through the gums

Top 3 Benefits of Removing Wisdom Teeth

Prevent damage to nearby teeth

Prevent or treat impaction

Prevent dental shifting

The Process of Extracting Wisdom Teeth

During your first visit, we will take 3D CBCT scans of your teeth and mouth to get a clear understanding of the location and development of your wisdom teeth. Patients typically undergo general anesthesia during the extraction procedure.

After the anesthesia has been administered, your oral surgeon will lift the gum tissue to expose the wisdom teeth. Some teeth can simply be removed with forceps, while others may need to be broken into smaller pieces first. Any incisions will be stitched closed, and you will rest in our comfortable recovery area until the anesthesia wears off. Your designated driver will take you home.

After wisdom teeth are removed, you have the option to have them stored in a secure laboratory for future use in regenerative medicine. Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery & Dental Implants is a certified Stemodontics® provider. We are happy to discuss your options for stem cell banking during your first appointment.

Wisdom Teeth Removal Cost and Other Questions

The cost of having wisdom teeth removed varies depending on the number of teeth, details of your insurance, and the type of anesthesia. Dr. Graves, Dr. Wilkinson, and Dr. Gonzalez Aguilar have been trained to safely administer all types of anesthesia.