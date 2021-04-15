Summer Time Drinks with Rich & Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Rich and Dana have some new products and they’re putting together a few great drinks.
Baileys has a new Colada flavored drink while Smirnoff is ready for summer with their Pink Lemonade flavored Vodka.
Below are the recipes they made on the show today.
Bailey’s Frozen Colada:
Option to add the Captain’s Lifeboat
4 Ounces Baileys Colada
2 Barspoons of of Coco Lopez
.75 OZ – Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 OZ Pineapple Juice
Ice
Mix in Blender serve with Tropical Garnish of Choice
Captain’s Lifeboat – Optional
Float 1 OZ of Captain Morgan Prive Stock on finished Cocktail
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Chilton
2 Ounces Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka
.75 Fresh Lemon Juice
Ice
Top w/ Top Chico
Salt Rim
Garnish with Lemon Peel
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Perfect Shot!
2 Ounces Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
1 Ounce Simple Syrup
Ice
Combine in Shaker – Shake Vigorously
Strain
Serve with Sugar Rim & Sugared Lemon Wedge