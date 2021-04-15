Summer Time Drinks with Rich & Dana

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Rich and Dana have some new products and they’re putting together a few great drinks.

Baileys has a new Colada flavored drink while Smirnoff is ready for summer with their Pink Lemonade flavored Vodka.

Below are the recipes they made on the show today.

Bailey’s Frozen Colada:

Option to add the Captain’s Lifeboat

4 Ounces Baileys Colada

2 Barspoons of of Coco Lopez

.75 OZ – Fresh Lime Juice

1.5 OZ Pineapple Juice

Ice

Mix in Blender serve with Tropical Garnish of Choice

Captain’s Lifeboat – Optional

Float 1 OZ of Captain Morgan Prive Stock on finished Cocktail

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Chilton

2 Ounces Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Vodka

.75 Fresh Lemon Juice

Ice

Top w/ Top Chico

Salt Rim

Garnish with Lemon Peel

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade Perfect Shot!

2 Ounces Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

1 Ounce Simple Syrup

Ice

Combine in Shaker – Shake Vigorously

Strain

Serve with Sugar Rim & Sugared Lemon Wedge