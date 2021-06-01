Summer Time Cooking with Chef Bud Andersen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Chef Bud is back with a summer time dish of T-Bone and Potatoes.

Below is the recipe he made today. He’s also set to host more classes this summer, you can find information on those here. The first one is called Spring Chicken.

Chef Bud’s Table

Summer Time T-Bone and Potatoes

Ingredients:

1 ea 1855 T Bone Steak

2 C cherry or grape tomatoes

2 lb mini Yukon Gold Potatoes, cooked the day before

1 Tblspn flour

2 Tblspn clarified butter

1 ea red onion

1 tspn garlic roasted chile olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

1 Tblspn Tulkhoff chopped garlic

4 Tblspn butter

Kosher salt and McCormick Coarse Black Pepper

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium high heat

Cut Yukon potatoes into wedges and dust with flour. Peel the onions and also cut into wedges. Saute potatoes in clarified butter until golden brown.

Pat dry the T-Bones with a paper towel. Season with kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper. Sear on the hot grill uncovered 1-2 minutes, turn and grill 3-4 more minutes until desired doneness depending on how you like your steaks. Grill the tomatoes at the same time. Then season the steaks generously with kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper and drizzle with the olive oil.

Serve the steak and potatoes with red onions and the grilled tomatoes on the plates garnished with garlic butter.

Grilled Steak and Potatoes says Summer has Arrived! This is a colorful and flavorful dish perfect for your Table for Summer time! Enjoy it with family or Friends at your Summer time Entertaining Table! Cheers!