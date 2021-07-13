Summer Safety Tips for Kids Getting Into the Water

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Summer is upon us and that means kids going to the pool, and it’s important to follow some safety tips to keep them away from danger.

First is to watch children closely, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children between 1 and 4 years old. You can look away for just a second and your kid fall into the pool.

Also make sure you’ve got flotation devices for each kid and that they’re appropriate for their weight and size.

Make sure kids know to respect and listen to lifeguards, and know they can ask them questions if needed.

Stay hydrated.

And make sure you know how to do CPR in the event something happens.

o Reach – Try to reach the victim with your arm or leg. If a pole or sturdy stick is

available, try to use that to reach out to the victim and pull him to safety. …

o Throw – Throw something to the victim. …

o Row – Get a boat out to the victim. …

o Go (with support) – Swim out to the victim to rescue him

For more information check out the InfantRisk Center at TTUHSC or call (800) 352-2519.