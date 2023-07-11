AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The hot summer months are here, and some new and expecting parents might have questions about what is safe to use on their children or not.

Doctor Teresa Baker from the InfantRisk Center says it’s important for those who are pregnant to wear sunscreen because those hormones can cause increased skin pigmentation and skin cancers can be more aggressive during pregnancy. When choosing a sunscreen, get a broad-spectrum formula that blocks UVA and UVB rays. Also make sure your sunscreen is an SPF of at least 30. Moms-to-be may want to opt for physical sunscreens with active ingredients such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide. Physical or mineral sunscreens are hypoallergenic, making them a good choice for pregnant women with sensitive skin.

When it comes to sunscreen for babies, it’s not recommended for babies who are 6 months or younger, and infants should be kept out of the sun during midday and use use protective clothing if they have to be in the sun. After that, parents can feel comfortable using a broad-spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 15 or higher—keeping in mind that sunscreen wears off. Reapply again if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off.

Dr. Baker also speaks on insect repellants and if we should use them on little ones. Insect repellants containing DEET are safe for children, but you should ALWAYS follow label instructions. Do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol on children under three years old. It’s also important not to apply insect repellent to child’s hands, eyes, mouth, cuts or irritated skin. Adults can spray insect repellent onto their hands and then apply to a child’s face.

The best way to prevent mosquito bites and the diseases they spread — especially if you’ll be spending time outside — is by using insect repellent. If you live in or plan to travel to an area where mosquitoes are prevalent, and especially if they’re known to carry diseases, it’s essential to take the proper precautions, and even more so if you’re pregnant. Choose a mosquito spray that’s been registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). DEET is the most effective type of spray against mosquitoes, but the EPA offers an insect repellent tool on its website to determine which kind of spray is best.

And remember, the three Ds to keep mosquitos away…

●Drain and mow: Tip, toss and drain water from all containers around property. Adult mosquitoes prefer to rest on weeds and tall vegetation. Residents can reduce the number of areas where adult mosquitoes can find shelter by regularly mowing the lawn. To further reduce adult mosquitoes harboring in vegetation, insecticides may be applied to the lower limbs of shade trees, shrubs and other vegetation. Always read and follow label direction before application.

●Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing while outdoors to prevent mosquito bites.

●Defend: Properly apply an approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

And when it comes to seasonal allergy treatments, Dr. Baker says pregnant and breastfeeding individuals will likely have to change up their treatment for seasonal allergies. Doctors consider OTC medications like Claritin or Zyrtec to be safe. You could also try an intranasal steroid spray like Nasonex or Flonase—these are considered safe throughout the pregnancy. However, when it comes to decongestants or pseudoephedrine, pregnant moms should avoid them in the first trimester. As for herbal remedies and aromatherapy, their effects haven’t been studied efficiently, so it’s best to avoid them while pregnant. You can use a humidifier or saline or salt water nasal spray to help ease congestion. And as always, if you know what your environmental trigger is, you should try to avoid it.

A great tool is the MommyMeds app which is a health and safety app for pregnant and breastfeeding individuals. It helps people decide if a particular medicine is okay to take while pregnant or breastfeeding. The app contains a database of more than 20,000 drugs and medications and tells users what each drug is used for, potential side effects to be aware of and if a drug is okay to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Available in English and Spanish, MommyMeds can be accessed on the App Store or Play Store and requires iOS 9+ or Android 7.1+. The year-long subscription fee is $3.99. Money raised from the annual fee supports research conducted by the IRC.

InfantRisk Center

At Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

1 (806) 352-2519

www.Infantrisk.com