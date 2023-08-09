AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back mixing great flavor with seasonal vegetables and ground pork for these Summer Garden Lettuce Wraps.

Summer Garden Lettuce Wraps

Ingredients:

1 lb lean ground pork

1 ea small zucchini, diced small

½ ea small onion, diced small

½ C shredded carrots

2 Tblspn Kikkoman sesame oil

1/3 C Kikkoman low sodium soy sauce

¼ C Kikkoman Hoisin sauce

1 Tblspn Fish sauce

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

2 tspns McCormick ground ginger

2 tspns chile paste

¼ tspn McCormick red pepper flakes

2 ea green onions, sliced for garnish

3 ea radishes, sliced

1 ea head of iceburg or butter lettuce for serving

Whisk together the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, chile paste and red pepper flakes. Set aside

Drizzle some oil in a large skillet over medium high heat

Add the pork and brown, breaking into small pieces as it cooks, for about 5 minutes

Add chopped zucchini, onions and carrots. Saute about 5-7 minutes until the veggies or tender

Stir in your sauce. Reduce heat to medium low let simmer for 5-10 minutes

Serve up in your lettuce cups and garnish with green onions and radish slices.

A fun way to bring some Asian flavors to your summer Table using great summer time veggies. It isn’t only good in a lettuce wrap, but perfect on white rice or brown rice. Either way, great light flavors perfect for your summertime Table or weekend entertaining! Enjoy!