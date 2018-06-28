Summer Energy Efficiency Tips

Using less energy means you're saving money. There are simple things that you can do at home to help you use less energy.

Wes Reeves, Xcel Energy Texas, New Mexico Media Relations Coordinator explained, "Believe it or not, if you use smaller pans when you're cooking, it helps save energy, if you put a lid on that pan, what it does is it makes your food cook faster, it's not sitting on the stove top as long and remember this when you're cooking you're adding heat to your living space so you got to be careful about how much heat you add and what time of day you're doing that. I often tell people in the summertime to put off cooking until 7 in the evening."

Refrigerators tend to use a lot of electricity. If you've ever got a new refrigerator and put your old one in a garage, you could be spending over $100 a year to run that refrigerator. Xcel Energy has a program to help you make money by getting rid of that old refrigerator.

"A refrigerator recycling program that will start July 9 that will allow you to turn these old refrigerators over for an incentive and you get $50 for each old refrigerator that you have hauled off, limit two per person. We have a contractor, an approved contractor that i's doing that, Arca, and so you would just give them a call, make the arrangements with them and it's pretty easy, they come by and pick the refrigerator up and then the incentive is paid to you," Reeves said. Arca can be reached by calling 888-564-7003.

When shopping for new appliances, always look for the Energy Star logo.

You can also save energy by changing settings on your washer and dryer and your dishwasher. Hand washing dishes or air drying your dishes can also save energy.

To help save energy in your living space, consider using a smart thermostat.

"They allow you to preset and you can actually use this through an app on your phone and control it that way as well. Different times of day it's going to be at different settings and that's actually going to save a lot of money over the course of the summer," Reeves said. You can visit Xcel Energy's website for more information.

If you have a ceiling fan or blinds, using those can also help keep your room cold.

"Often times you can have the fan on and still feel cool even without the air conditioning on. During the day, when the heat is coming on strong, keep those shades drawn and of course, at night you can raise them or in the evening and let the cold air circulate through or even open the windows up," Reeves explained.

Changing your bulbs to LED lights can also help with energy. Reeves said, "LED lights are great because they don't use as much energy to produce the same amount of light so you get even better light for anywhere from 70 to 90 % less energy so you can see you're saving a lot of energy on your lighting load if you can change out with LED lighting."

Following these energy efficiency tips can help you lower that bill and stay comfy in your home. Check out more energy saving tips by visiting xcelenergy.com/waytosave.

