AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There are a number of factors that lead to a person taking their own life, and that’s especially true when we look at the number of children who are committing suicide.

Suicide is now the 8th leading cause of death in children 5-11 according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

One of the ways people take their own life involves a gun, with 3 in every 5 gun deaths being linked to suicide (Prevent Firearm Suicide).

The Suicide Prevention Coalition is a group of community members who come together and “improve suicide awareness and prevention through education and community collaboration”.

Sergeant Carla Burr from the Amarillo Police Department discusses gun safety for parents and guardians so they can help prevent suicide involving a gun.

Amarillo Police also offers free gun locks for those who need one, call 806-378-4257 for details.