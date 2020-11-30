Stuffed Mushrooms and Thai Meatballs from Chateau Andersen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season begins and why not have the most amazing appetizer that is both easy to make and tastes great.

Chef Bud Andersen has some stuffed mushrooms and thai meatballs that will make even the pickiest eater take a bite.

Here are the ingredients that you will need and how to prepare the appetizers:

Holiday Appetizers Stuffed Shrooms

Ingredients:

24 ea medium mushroom, pull the stems saving half of them

8 oz ground sausage or Chorizo

1 C cream cheese, softened

2 Tblspn grated parmesan cheese

½ Tblspn McCormick red pepper flakes

1 Tblspn fresh parsley chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Clean the stems out of all the mushrooms. With a damp paper towel wipe off any excess dirt on the shrooms.

Reserve half the stems. Dice into small pieces

In a saute pan over medium high heat, brown the sausage or chorizo. When cooked through, remove and leave rendered grease.

Add the diced up mushroom stems to the rendered grease. Cook until softened, add the cooked sausage back to the sautéed stems

Consolidate and add the cream cheese to the pan and incorporate. Stir in the red pepper flakes, letting the cream cheese melt forming a mixture with the sausage and stems.

Spoon into mushroom caps, and place on a sheet tray, sprayed with cooking spray. Sprinkle tops with parm cheese

Bake for 20-25 minutes, until caps have softened and filling is warmed through and tops are browned.

Top with fresh chopped parsley and serve.

This appetizer is great to start your Holiday meals or even for that casual gathering. They will become a favorite at you Table this Holiday season.