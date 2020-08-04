Study: Could Raising NAD+ Levels Help Fight Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Researchers are revealing findings from a preclinical trial regarding animal cells and Niagen.

Dr. Charles Brenner is one of the researchers conducting this study. His team found that Niagen stops the replication of a form of the Coronavirus in mouse cells.

Their research showed that NAD+ was depleted up to 80% in Coronavirus-infected cells.

Dr. Brenner joined Studio 4 to explain the findings and where the research goes next.

For more information on his research click here.