Study: Could Raising NAD+ Levels Help Fight Coronavirus

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Researchers are revealing findings from a preclinical trial regarding animal cells and Niagen.
Dr. Charles Brenner is one of the researchers conducting this study. His team found that Niagen stops the replication of a form of the Coronavirus in mouse cells.
Their research showed that NAD+ was depleted up to 80% in Coronavirus-infected cells.
Dr. Brenner joined Studio 4 to explain the findings and where the research goes next.
