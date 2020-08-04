Study: Could Raising NAD+ Levels Help Fight Coronavirus

Studio 4

Research entering new phase soon

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Researchers are revealing findings from a preclinical trial regarding animal cells and Niagen.

Dr. Charles Brenner is one of the researchers conducting this study. His team found that Niagen stops the replication of a form of the Coronavirus in mouse cells.

Their research showed that NAD+ was depleted up to 80% in Coronavirus-infected cells.

Dr. Brenner joined Studio 4 to explain the findings and where the research goes next.

For more information on his research click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss