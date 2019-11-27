Studio 4 Recipes: Black Friday Brunch

Sweet Potato Pancakes

  • 2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups left over sweet potato casserole
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoons cinnamon
  • Pinch nutmeg
  • 2 cups milk
  • 4 teaspoons melted butter
  • 2 whole eggs
  • Pecan butter mix all together to serve
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans toasted and cooled
  • 1/2 pound butter, softened
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.
  2. Mix together and whisk until smooth.
  3. Cook batches in buttered skillet on medium high temperature until bubbles form on the surface, then turn over and cook until dark golden brown.
  4. Serve with pecan butter and maple syrup and Pecan Butter:

