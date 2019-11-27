Studio 4 Recipes: Black Friday Brunch
Sweet Potato Pancakes
- 2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 cups left over sweet potato casserole
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoons cinnamon
- Pinch nutmeg
- 2 cups milk
- 4 teaspoons melted butter
- 2 whole eggs
- Pecan butter mix all together to serve
- 1/4 cup finely chopped pecans toasted and cooled
- 1/2 pound butter, softened
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 nutmeg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla paste
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients.
- Mix together and whisk until smooth.
- Cook batches in buttered skillet on medium high temperature until bubbles form on the surface, then turn over and cook until dark golden brown.
- Serve with pecan butter and maple syrup and Pecan Butter:
