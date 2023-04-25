AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Myths and legends, revenge tales and whimsical adventures all will come to life in the spring performances from West Texas A&M University Dance.

“Portraits of Dance” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. April 30 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on WT’s Canyon campus. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and non-WT students, and free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

Twenty-six dancers will perform seven works choreographed by guest artists Salvatore Aiello and Reagan Crandall, as well as WT faculty members Crystal D. Bertrand, Staci Clay Hall, Sandra Stegelman Miller and Edward R. Truitt.

The student dancers will perform tap, jazz, contemporary, ballet and modern dance pieces, set to such music as Cole Porter’s “Too Darn Hot,” Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” excerpts from Philip Glass’s score of “The Hours,” and among others.

“Choreographing these dance pieces has been a journey, an act of growth, of teaching, celebration and joy,” said Bertrand, WT director of dance. “It’s important to the Dance Program we provide our majors with dance works which showcase versatility in terms of genres, stylistic approaches and techniques. This concert is a diverse collection, and the dancers are ready to have an audience, and to bring their movement to life on stage.”

“Live in Concert,” set by Crandall, was performed by WT student dancers at the American College Dance Festival, held March 29 to April 1 at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Dance majors in the performances include Alyssa Acosta, a sophomore from El Paso; Sierra Cross, a senior from Lubbock; Kaleigh De La Cruz, a sophomore from Chicago; Emily Evans, a sophomore from Amarillo; Amon Fredinand, a sophomore from Amarillo; Krisanne Freeman, a freshman from Amarillo; Marisa Garcia, a freshman from Corpus Christi; Kynleigh Hilton, a junior from Lubbock; Hannah Hosnedl, a senior from Downers Grove, Illinois; Camila Jimenez,

a freshman from Fort Worth; Noah Johnson, a freshman from Temple; Eden Lovett, a sophomore from Amarillo; Jayden Lucas, a freshman from Amarillo; Anna Martin, a freshman from Midland; Ally McPhillips, a junior from Conroe; Matthew Miller, a junior from Lubbock; Kaitlyn Roberson, a junior from Pampa; Abbi Roe, a senior from Roswell, New Mexico; Isaiah Smith, a freshman from Amarillo; Lorelai Stager, a sophomore from San Antonio; Zakyya Taylor, a junior from Lubbock; Maddy Welch, a freshman from Lubbock; and Penelope Welch, a junior from Frisco.

Non-dance majors include Mary Knowlton, a sophomore physics major from Dallas; Nolan Quintanilla, a senior musical theatre major from Canyon; and Aidan Tsichlis, a senior musical theatre major from Plano. Each is a dance minor.

Anthony Femath, a junior dance major from El Paso, is sound operator. Amy Lampe, a senior dance major from Iowa Park, is stage manager. Gisselle Torres, a freshman dance major from San Antonio, is understudy and wardrobe supervisor.

