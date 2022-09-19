AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —2022 brings with it the second year for Storybridge Live, a time for kids and families to come out and meet the characters they read about in their books.

Each child will receive a souvenir autograph card and have access to characters, face painting, balloon artists, and much more. This year BE EXTRA by helping your child to dress up like a book character to receive a free book at our Character Costume Contest!

This year they’re offering 2 ticket options: General Admission or Early Access.

GENERAL ADMISSION | $5/PERSON | ENTRY FROM 10AM-12PM

EARLY ACCESS | $10/PERSON | ENTRY AT 9AM. *Only 300 Early Access tickets will be sold to keep the crowd size down from 9-10am*

Check out the characters you’ll get to meet below. For more information or tickets click here.