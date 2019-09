AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This Saturday, September 14 from 1 to 3 p.m. is Story Time at the Amarillo Zoo.

Boys and girls are invited to join the Zoo Educator for storytime at the outdoor amphitheater. Read along with a favorite animal story, have your picture taken with a costumed character and meet one of the adorable education animal ambassadors.

Amarillo Zoo

in Thompson Park

(806) 381-7911

amarillozoo.org