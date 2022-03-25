AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Stoney LaRue has fond memories of Amarillo and playing with Cross Canadian Ragweed at the GoldenLight.

While he hasn’t been back for a while, he’s excited to play thanks to KGNC & Tri-State Ford benefitting the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle.

LaRue is playing March 27th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

Stoney LaRue is a powerhouse in the world of music and especially in the Red Dirt music circle with more than two decades of playing music.