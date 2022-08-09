AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The time is approaching when the community gets to see a number of amazing things during the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo.

It’s all coming up on September 16th-24th at the Tri-State Fairgrounds. New this year is how everything will start, which includes a ‘Dancin’ in the Dirt’ Concert Series including Wade Bowen, The Frontmen, and Joe King. Tickets for that can be purchased here.

Besides great food, great music, there is also the rodeo and a number of different exhibits, vendors and stock shows. Click here for more information including what to know before you go.