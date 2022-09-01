AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 22 albums, that’s how many Steve Earle has released during his career. The latest called “Jerry Jeff” where Steve Earle & The Dukes perform some of Jerry Jeff Walker’s famous hits.

Earle says growing up in Texas he learned about Jerry Jeff Walker when his drama teacher gave him a copy of his first album to learn “Mr. Bojangles” for a play Earle was singing in.

He would go on to meet Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt in his early years of making music, those introductions leading to him meeting his idol Jerry Jeff Walker.

I asked Steve about his style of music, because he played a little bit of everything, from country, to country rock, to bluegrass and more. Earle says he didn’t know any better and admits it’s probably a record label’s worst nightmare. He admits that early in his career he would play based on where he was and what type of crowd he was in front of, even joking that he played to get girls, and would play songs that would get their attention.

We also talked about his time during the pandemic, when many musicians contemplated whether to stop playing or to take a new venture. Steve says he didn’t think about retirement because “I don’t know how to do anything else, when it comes right down to it” saying he’s changed what he does including making a bluegrass and rock record, but now he’s got “maybe the best country rock band in America and it’s sort of unapologetic country rock at this point” and appreciates having a full band that can play all of the different types of songs he has recorded over the years.

Earle says he doesn’t believe he’s ever toured in Amarillo, but looks forward to coming to the city and performing with Ray Wiley Hubbard which is “someone I’ve known forever, and one of my teachers, I couldn’t turn that down”.

Steve Earl is responsible for some amazing hits including Copperhead Road, The Galway Girl, Hillbilly Highway and The Devil’s Right Hand.