Hey Amarillo’s latest guest Stephen Crandall is the newly named artistic director for the “Texas Outdoor Musical.”

A conversation with Stephen Crandall, the newly named artistic director for the TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Currently finishing up a career as Department Head and Professor of Theatre at WTAMU, Crandall will assume his new leadership position for the 56th season of the storied musical in Palo Duro Canyon. In this episode, Crandall shares with host Jason Boyett about his acting career before WT, his portrayal of protagonist Calvin Armstrong in 1999, and his thoughts about breathing fresh air into this long-running musical. This episode is sponsored by Union Hall Workspace and PestTex Pest Control.