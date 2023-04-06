AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Stephanie Brady is the founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

She sat down with Hey Amarillo Podcast host Jason Boyett about moving to Amarillo, caring or injured animals and more.

A conversation with Stephanie Brady, the founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. A former vet tech and experienced wildlife rehabber, Brady moved to Amarillo in 2015 only to discover she was the only rehabber in the area with an official permit. Within a year, she had organized Wild West, and last year the organization cared for more than 3,000 orphaned and injured animals. In this episode, Brady tells host Jason Boyett how she first got started, how local perception is changing related to injured animals, and what's next for her thriving organization.