AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit organization helping dogs in our area.

April 9th they’re hosting the Steel’N Time for Pups event which is a car, truck and bike event at AutoNation Chevrolet at 2200 I-40 E.

Registration is $25 per class, spectators are free.

There will be door prizes, raffle prizes, games, and music from Broken Echo.

If you donate a 50lb bag of dog food you will get six raffle tickets.