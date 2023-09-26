This segment is sponsored by the College of American Pathologists.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Doctors are worried about a “triple threat” amid a concerning rise in COVID cases as kids get ready to go back to school. COVID, RSV and flu are expected to surge as the summer winds down and classrooms fill up.

When kids go back to school, germs can spread quickly. It’s important to remember that these viruses do not discriminate and can infect anyone, regardless of age or health status.

Now that many respiratory viral diseases have settled back into their pre-pandemic seasonal patterns and people have returned to pre-pandemic behaviors, what should we anticipate for the upcoming fall?

