Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is the ultimate staycation if you’re looking for somewhere to spend a few days or the weekend.
This historic location is in the northern branch of Palo Duro Canyon and surrounded by trees and canyon walls.
The Bed & Breakfast includes four unique cabins to choose from with private hot tubs.
You can also enjoy home-cooked meals delivered to your door.
The Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast also hosts weddings and live music.
Check out their website here to book a tour or to learn more about this perfect staycation spot.
Staycation at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast
