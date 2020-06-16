Staycation at Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast

Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is the ultimate staycation if you’re looking for somewhere to spend a few days or the weekend.

This historic location is in the northern branch of Palo Duro Canyon and surrounded by trees and canyon walls.

The Bed & Breakfast includes four unique cabins to choose from with private hot tubs.

You can also enjoy home-cooked meals delivered to your door.

The Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast also hosts weddings and live music.

Check out their website here to book a tour or to learn more about this perfect staycation spot.