Stay Safe While Grilling

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each year, thousands of residential fires start with an outdoor grill. There are even more trips to the emergency room because of injuries sustained from grills.

Don Tipps has some tips this Tuesday ahead of the busy 4th of July grilling:

CHECK THE GAS LINES

Inspect the lines for cracking, sharp bends and brittleness

Rub soapy water on the lines to look for bubbling– an indication of leaks

GRILL IN WELL VENTILATED AREAS

Never grill inside a home, tent, vehicle or camper

USE COMBUSTIBLES WITH CAUTION

Keep lighter fluid a safe distance from the fire

Never add lighter fluid to hot coals

Never use gasoline or kerosene as a starter fluid

CLEAN YOUR GRILL

Clean grates and grease pans to prevent flare-ups

Wait 48 hours before disposing of charcoal ashes

MAINTAIN A SAFE ZONE AROUND THE GRILL

Keep children and pets away from the grill area

Grill 10 feet away from structures

Never leave a grill unattended

