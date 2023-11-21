This segment is sponsored by the American Investment Council.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This holiday season, families will shop at small businesses across America. The annual shopping event on the Saturday after Thanksgiving – Small Business Saturday – is meant to encourage shoppers to spend at their neighborhood stores.

Small businesses are not only supported by their local communities, but many are supported by private investments. Business owners use capital and guidance from investors to grow stronger, scale and employ workers. One of the tactics benefiting every industry in the country and millions of American workers has been private equity (PE). PE investors put capital into companies with growth potential and work with them over 3-7 years to expand or turn around the business. After a few years, the company can be sold at a profit. PE investments usually result in better jobs, stronger companies, and healthier communities.

The vast majority of private equity investment – 85% – went to small businesses last year. For more information click here.