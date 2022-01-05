Starting Off the New Year Right with Baked Cod

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back in the kitchen with a great dish to keep, maintain or start your resolution to be healthier.

Baked Cod with Lemon and Garlic

Ingredients:

1.5 lb Cod fillets (4-6 oz about 6 pieces)

2 Tblspn Tulkoff chopped garlic in water

¼ C fresh parsley, chopped

3 Tblspn Natural Meyer Lemon Olive oil Amarillo Grape and Olive

2 Tblspn extra virgin olive oil

2 Tblspn melted butter

1/3 C flour

1 tspn McCormick Coriander

¾ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

¾ tspn McCormick Ground Cumin

3/4 tspn kosher salt

½ tap McCormick Coarse black pepper

Preparation:

Heat your oven to 400 degrees.

Blend together with a whisk the Lemon olive oil, extra virgin olive oil and melted butter in a shallow bowl. Set aside;

In another bowl mix the flour, spices and kosher salt and coarse black pepper. Set beside the lemon mixture.

Pat the cod dry. Dip fish in the butter mixture, then into the flour mixture. Remember the “wet hand dry hand method” Shake off excess flour.

Heat 2 Tblspn of extra virgin olive oil in a cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Add the cod and sear on each side to give the fish some color and texture. Do not fully cook.

Take the garlic and add it to the lemon butter mixture. Drizzle it all over the cod. Put the whole pan in the heated oven for 6-10 minutes until cod is cooked through and flakes easily. Remove

from the oven and serve topped with fresh parsley! The color and aroma alone makes this dish a perfect beginning to the New Year

Serve with a sautéed or steamed vegetable, rice or pasta for a flavorful fish dish to start your year off right! Make it a priority to serve fish Back to your Table this year! This Mediterranean style Cod is the Perfect way to begin that! More importantly, share it with those you love at your Table!

Enjoy!