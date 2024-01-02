AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Court is back in session! When the perpetually sunny judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) takes the night shift in her father’s old courtroom, she presides over some of New York’s most unique and unusual cases – with an oddball cast of characters by her side. This includes former night court District Attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette), who now serves as the court’s public defender.

Season Two of the reboot of the original “Night Court” (1984-1992) returns to Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT beginning January 2 and will stream the next day on Peacock.

More About the Talents:

Melissa Rauch, Abby Stone, “Night Court”

Rauch is an actress, writer and producer best known for her portrayal of Bernadette Rostenkowski on “The Big Bang Theory.” Her TV career spans such shows as “True Blood” and “The Office.”

Rauch starred in the feature film “The Bronze,” which she co-wrote, executive produced and was the official opening night film selection of the 2015 Sundance Film Festival. Other notable film credits include “The Laundromat,” “Ode to Joy,” “I Love You Man,” Delirious,” “Are You Here” and “Ice Age: Collision Course.”

Rauch received stellar reviews for her play “The Secret Lunches of Chelsea & Ivanka,” which she co-wrote, co-produced and starred in at New York’s Public Theater. She also garnered critical acclaim for her award-winning portrayal of the former president’s daughter in her one-woman stage show, “The Miss Education of Jenna Bush,” which enjoyed runs in New York and Los Angeles and was an official selection of the HBO U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. The play won top honors at the New York International Fringe Festival, including Outstanding Solo Show and the Audience Favorite Award.

Rauch wrote an essay for Glamour magazine on pregnancy loss and a subsequent PSA became a powerful healing tool for women across the globe. In 2021, Rauch launched Oscar’s Kids, a pediatric cancer charity with a focus on finding a cure and treatments for DIPG (an aggressive and terminal brain cancer) and other devastating diagnoses.

John Larroquette, Dan Fielding, “Night Court”

A four-time Emmy Award winner, Larroquette portrayed Fielding for nine seasons on the iconic NBC series that ran from 1984-93. Larroquette also starred in the NBC comedy “The John Larroquette Show,” in which he played the night manager of a St. Louis bus station. In its second season, the show was nominated for four Emmys, including a Best Actor nod for Larroquette.

Additional TV credits include “The Practice” for which he received an Emmy, “Boston Legal,” “Almost Human,” “White Collar,” “Chuck” and “House.” He was recently seen starring opposite Christine Baranski in the fourth season of “The Good Fight.”

On the big screen, Larroquette’s credits include “Richie Rich,” “Blind Date,” “Madhouse,” “Summer Rental,” “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” “Stripes,” “Altered States” and “Twilight Zone: The Movie.”