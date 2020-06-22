Starlight Theater Free Summer Concert Series kicks off June 23rd

Starlight Theater’s free summer concert series kicks off June 23rd. Each Tuesday evening there will be free live local music, family friendly fun and local food trucks.

This event is presented by the Amarillo Parks & Recreation as well as Happy State Bank.

The lineup this year includes:

June 23rd-Lindsey Lane Band

June 30th-Sadie’s Rangers

July 7th-Buster Bledsoe

July 14th-Noah Jenda

July 21st-The Tweeks

July 28th-Tennessee Tuckness

August 4th-The Prairie Dogs

August 11th-The Martini’s



Each series takes place at Sam Houston Park from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Bring a seat, a beverage, and friends and family.

For more information on the concert series click here.