AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —13 bands, food trucks, vendors and more will come together for a great cause.

“Pickin for Perryton” is happening July 15th and 16th at Starlight Ranch. Proceeds from this event will be given back to the people of Perryton as they continue cleaning and rebuilding after the deadly tornado that hit their city in June.

The lineup for those two days is below. You can get tickets here.