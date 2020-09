Featuring a number of jazz bands, food, and more

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Starlight Canyon Bed & Breakfast is starting their weekly Concerts in the Canyon series.

Each week they will have a different jazz group or band along with a food truck and more. You can bring blankets and chairs and the family as well.

Tickets are encouraged to be purchased in advance.

For more information and to buy tickets for each week click here.