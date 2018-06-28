Star Spangled Style
Independence Day is next week and no matter if you are hosting a BBQ, attending a pool party or relaxing while watching fireworks, the perfect outfit to satisfy any star-spangled style is available at Dillard's.
While you're outside, you need to have your skin protected or looking like you're tan. Check out Dillard's for sunscreens and self-tanners. Now through Saturday, June 30, receive 30% off sunscreen and self-tanners.
Mark your calendar for an Eileen Fisher event on July 7. There will be drawings, gifts, and much more. Eileen Fisher is located upstairs Dillard's.
Dillard's
Westgate Mall
(806) 358-7771
