AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle Suicide Prevention Coalition is partnering with local agencies to host the 2nd Stamp Out Stigma event on September 24th.

This will include a competitive 5K, a 1 Mile fun awareness walk, and a community connection component at Thompson Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to register click here.