AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Stagecoach Festival is coming up April 29th to May 1st. Below are some highlights from the event and how you can watch some of it from the comfort of your home.

This year YouTube and Goldenvoice have partnered up for an exclusive, first time live stream of the famed Stagecoach festival on YouTube’s global platform.

2022 marks YouTube’s 10th year partnering with Goldenvoice to stream some of their most coveted music festivals like Coachella and now Stagecoach.

The three-day festival will stream live for free on Stagecoach’s Official YouTube Channel from April 29 through May 1.

On the ground, fans can expect performances from over 50 of the biggest country music artists today, most of whom will appear on the festival livestream.

Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice’s Vice President of Talent, has been responsible for booking and producing the highly-anticipated festival.

Ali Rivera, YouTube’s Director of Live Music and West Coast Artist Relations, has been the driving force in developing and leading efforts for Stagecoach on YouTube.

Both executives are dedicated to bringing the magic of Stagecoach to a global audience, and they are here today to tell us more.