CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The City of Canyon is set to host an open house to receive input from the community on the Downtown Master Plan, today, Sept. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to a press release by the City of Canyon.

The released explained that the plan will "capture the community's vision for Downtown Canyon and will be used by your City Commission and other decisionmakers to inform decisions on growth, development, and preservation in downtown."