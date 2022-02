AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —A smorgasbord by definition is a buffet of delicious food, and that’s what St. Joseph Catholic Church is offering on February 13th.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can stop by to eat or take the food to go. It’ll feature their famous Swedish meatballs as well as ham, turkey, delicious sides and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12.

The event will be at the St. Joseph’s School Gym located at 4114 South Bonham.