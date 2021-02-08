St. Joseph Catholic Church Hosting 64th Annual Smorgasbord

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –St. Joseph Catholic Church is hosting their annual Smorgasbord event on February on February 14th.

This year the event will be take out only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to Covid-19. The meal will have traditional Swedish meatballs, turkey, sides, and desserts.

A plat for an adult is $12 and for children 5 and under each plate is $5.

According to the church’s website:
Some facets of the dinner are not changing because of the pandemic. There will be frozen Swedish Meatballs for sale and there will be individual drawings for a chance to win a queen-size quilt, a television and Nintendo Switch.
For more details about the Smorgasbord, please call the parish office at St. Joseph’s Church, 355-5621 or Sanchez at 676-0251. Additional information about the Smorgasbord is also available on the parish’s website, stjosephamarillo.com.

