St. Andrew’s Episcopal School Enrolling for 2021 Pre-Primer Classes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – St. Andrew’s Pre-Primer – A Head Start to an Exceptional Education

St. Andrew’s is now offering an introductory program for three-year-old children with birthdays between September 1 and January 1. Pre-Primer is a Monday-Friday class running from January 7, 2021 to May 27, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.

“At St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, children are defined by more than a standardized test. We know, love, and challenge every student. We recognize that as a parent, you desire a school that puts the individual needs of your child first; one that will honor your child’s faith journey and celebrate their success. It is a place where children excel as learners and leaders; positively impacting our community now, empowering them to do so after graduation,” says Joel Bicknell, Head of School.

Students enrolled in Pre-Primer will benefit from a play-based Christian environment where each child is encouraged with love and respect. They will gain confidence, patience, independence, cooperation, and most importantly, develop social and emotional growth. The fundamentals of the curriculum are based on exploration, discovery, creativity, imagination, and hands-on learning. Laura Gabel, Assistant Head of School, says, “Pre-Primer is not just a preschool program, it is the beginning of friendships and a lifelong love of learning.”

The application deadline is Friday, November 6, 2020. For further information, please contact Teri Bentley at 806-376-9501 Ext 1103 or tbentley@standrewsschool.org.