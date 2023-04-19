This segment is sponsored by Culligan, Signature Kitchen Suite, Wetwall, DAP, and Frontdoor.

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Spring is the perfect time to refresh, update and upgrade our homes. Whether you’re buying, selling, downsizing or upgrading- getting your DIY “ducks in a row” is more important than ever!

But how do we keep up with trends, the fluctuating housing market and changing prices? There is no one better to help us achieve all we aspire to in terms of home improvement than HGTV’s Chip Wade!

Atlanta native Chip Wade has building in his blood. Coming from a long line of experienced carpenters and woodcraftsmen, Chip began working with his father at an early age – and over the years developed an interest in design, carpentry, landscaping and renovation. Chip transitioned into media in 2007, lending his carpentry skills to the Atlanta team of HGTV’s Designed to Sell. Since then, Chip has appeared on HGTV’s Curb Appeal: The Block, Ellen’s Design Challenge, HGTV’s Showdown, HGTV’s Design Star, HGTV’s Wise Buys, Oprah, and CNN.