AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —West Texas Health Care Association is partnering with sponsors and organizations to provide an event to help educate the public on the services they offer.

The Spring Fling Health Fair is coming up on May 5th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center North Exhibit Hall.

There will be home health agencies, businesses, and on profits as well as the City of Amarillo on hand to offer vaccines.

This is an event helping out the senior community.