AMARILLO, Texas –Get to spring cleaning this weekend, especially in the medicine cabinet. You can drop off all unused or old medication during the Medication Cleanout.

It’s hosted by the Texas Panhandle Poison Center on Saturday April 24th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will be taking place at the TTUHSC Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy. For more information on the importance of cleaning out your medicine cabinet click here.