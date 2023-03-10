AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Don Harrington Discovery Center will be hosting their annual Spring Break Spectacular from March 13-17. Included in general admission and DHDC membership, the public is invited to visit the DHDC during operating hours to enjoy their exhibits, watch mind-blowing demos, and meet local organizations, vendors, and community members that match a different theme for each day of the week.

This year’s Spring Break Spectacular theme emphasizes everything that Amarillo has to offer. People from all over are encouraged to learn how to “live Amarillo local” during their Spring Break.

Community partners that will make appearances include the Amarillo Museum of Art, the Amarillo Police and Fire Departments, Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, the Wild Hanburys, and many more local vendors.

This year’s lineup is:

March 13, Localtopia: Ooh and aah at local community members’ creations! Visit vendors at booths all over the DHDC.

Ooh and aah at local community members’ creations! Visit vendors at booths all over the DHDC. March 14, Pi Day: Enjoy amazing live science demos and FREE pi on 3.14 at 1:59 pm! Including a pie contest judged by Ali and Sheldon from News Channel 10’s 2nd Cup!

Enjoy amazing live science demos and FREE pi on 3.14 at 1:59 pm! Including a pie contest judged by Ali and Sheldon from News Channel 10’s 2nd Cup! March 15, Wildlife Wednesday: Interact with the weird, wacky, wonderful local wildlife! Meet the animals that call the Panhandle home.

Interact with the weird, wacky, wonderful local wildlife! Meet the animals that call the Panhandle home. March 16, Livin’ Local: Have a blast with familiar faces like Ruckus and the Amarillo Wranglers! See everything fun that Amarillo has to offer.

Have a blast with familiar faces like Ruckus and the Amarillo Wranglers! See everything fun that Amarillo has to offer. March 17, High Plains Heroes: Meet first responders from the community and learn all about their jobs as our High Plains Heroes!

This is not a camp or drop-off event. All children must be accompanied by an adult. If you are a caregiver needing a childcare option, please visit dhdc.org to look into our Spring Break Camp and other day camps we provide during school holidays.