Spooky Sloppy “Jacks” Bring Healthier Option to Family Favorite

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Sloppy Joes are a staple in a lot of households.

It’s an easy dish to cook up on a weekday or weekend and only takes a few ingredients.

Dietitian Allison Jones is putting a healthier and Halloween twist on this classic.

Spooky Sloppy “Jacks”

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Open Nature 93% Lean Ground Beef

· 1 onion, diced

· 2 carrots, shredded

· 1 cup Keto Crafted BBQ sauce

· 8 slices Colby Jack cheese

· 4 spouted grain English muffins, split open into halves

Instructions

1. In a large skillet, over medium heat, cook onion, carrots and ground beef together until beef is browned and cooked to 165 degrees. Carefully stir in bbq sauce.

2. While beef is cooking, cut eyes and smiles into cheese using a butter knife.

3. Toast English muffin halves in toaster or toaster oven until lightly toasted.

4. Top each muffing half with some of the cooked beef mixture and top with prepared cheese. Repeat with remaining halves.

5. Serve immediately.