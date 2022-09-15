AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom put on for those with special needs. It’s an event full of getting ready for prom, the paparazzi, a red carpet experience and much more.

The next event isn’t until February 10, 2023 at The Loft Church, but you can help out right now by sponsoring a guest.

Guests for that night do not have to pay for a thing, but it costs about $50 per person, so Night to Shine is looking for sponsors.

All donations are tax deductible and are only used for this event.

You can mail a check (write sponsor a guest on the memo line) to:

Night to Shine Amarillo

c/o The Loft Church

4400 S Georgia

Amarillo, TX 79110

Or you can donate through PayPal. Learn more by clicking here.