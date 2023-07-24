AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Chef Bud is back with a dish that’s great for the hot summer days.

Combining chicken, cilantro, lime juice, spices and topping it off with a unique peach avocado salsa.

Check out the recipe below.

Grilled Cilantro Chicken and Peach Avocado Salsa

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb boneless skinless chicken breast

1 Tblspn Tulhoff chopped garlic

2 Tblspn olive oil

¼ C cilantro, chopped

1 ea lime, juiced

½ tspn McCormick Cumin

½ tspn McCormick Smoked Paprika

Kosher salt and Coarse Black Pepper

1 ea avocado, diced

2 ea peaches, grilled

¼ C red onion, chopped

1 ea jalapeno, seeded and chopped

¼ C cilantro, finely chopped

1 ea lime, juiced

Kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste

In a large bowl whisk together the marinade of garlic, olive oil, cilantro, lime juice, cumin, smoked paprika and kosher salt and coarse black pepper and set aside. Slice chicken breast horizontally to get even coverage of marinate. Cover all the chicken breast in the marinate, and let set 30 minutes to 12 hours.

Preheat grill to medium high

Grill chicken for about a 4-5 minutes a side, until the inside is cooked through and the outside is charred

While the chicken is grilling or in advance, combine the avocado, grilled peaches, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice and kosher salt and coarse black pepper to taste.

Serve you grilled chicken with a rice or salad. And top with your Avocado Peach Salsa. This is a great dish for those hot summer evenings or entertaining in the summer and fall. Using the peaches when as they are in season now, is the perfect way to dress your grilled chicken up at your Summer Table! Cheers!