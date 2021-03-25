Special Olympics Texas-Texas Panhandle Hosts Virtual Breakfast with Campions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Special Olympics Texas is hosting a virtual Breakfast with Champions fundraiser for the Texas Panhandle Area athletes.

You can donate and watch online, those links are posted below.

This event will bring together community leaders, business owners, volunteers, and Special Olympics Athletes and Families to share their experience with Special Olympics Texas and encourage more members of our community to get involved with our mission. We will have guests such as State Representatives Four Price and Ken King, as well as, Randall County Judge Christy Dyer, and US Representative Ronnie Jackson. Amarillo PD speaking on the Law Enforcement Torch Run and its benefits on Community Policing, as well as Special Olympics Athletes, their Unified Partners, Families, Volunteers, and Community leaders speaking on the impact of SOTX on their own life. Local Area celebrities such as Zach Thomas, John Rich, and Ryan Palmer will conclude the event.

Register and Donate at https://www.givegab.com/campaigns/a16bwc and receive a FREE DONUT and DRINK from Benjamin’s Donuts and Bakery. Learn more about our Speakers at https://sites.google.com/sotx.org/bwca16. You can watch on Special Olympics – Area 16’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SOTX16 or YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/specialolympicstexas.