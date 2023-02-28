AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Special Olympics athletes will come together to show oﬀ their basketball skills and compete for gold on Saturday, Mar. 4 at Caprock High School (3001 E 34th Ave. Amarillo, TX, 79103). This annual competition is one of the biggest in the area with about 300 athletes competing in a variety of basketball events throughout the day.

We will be hosting Opening Ceremonies on Friday, March 3rd at 6:00 PM with Competition play starting on Saturday, March 4th at 8:00 AM. These Opening Ceremonies will be honoring all the athletes competing in the basketball competition. Basketball play will be starting the next morning where these athletes can show oﬀ all they have been working so hard for.

All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to come and support these amazing athletes!

For more information, or if you are interested in volunteering for this event, contact Sydney Greeson (sgreeson@sotx.org) at 806.319.9111