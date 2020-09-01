Southwest Correspondent Speaks About News Nation Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —WGN America’s News Nation is set to launch on September 1st.

WGN is a Nexstar-owned station and is launching the three hour news program that promises stories without bias, only facts, and without opinion.

Markie Martin is the Southwest Correspondent and based in Dallas but will travel to the surrounding areas to cover stories.

The Chicago-based program has correspondents all across the nation and will be using other Nexstar stations and their journalists to cover stories that matter to viewers both locally and nationally.

News Nation has been staffed with hundreds of people, some being used to fact check stories, check for any bias, and work to take opinions out of their product.

