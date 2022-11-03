AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Southwest Ambuc’s annual Gobble Wobble event is back. The event will give the community the opportunity to get their holiday turkey and give back to the community at the same time.

Josh Shelton and Gene Wells join us in the studio to talk about the event.

Anyone who wants to participate can donate $100 to receive a 14 to 16-pound smoked turkey. A frozen turkey will be donated to charities in the participant’s name and proceeds raised will go towards distributing Amtrykes to children and adults with disabilities.

