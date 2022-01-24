Soup for the Soul: Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tis the season for making soups, stews, and chili.
This is an easy recipe to really ramp up your normal tomato soup by adding some roasted red pepper. The red peppers can be roasted ahead of time to help make this dish in under 30 minutes.
Serve it with croutons or a grilled cheese sandwich.
Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup with Basil Drizzle
Ingredients
- ▢3 large red bell peppers
- ▢3 large tomatoes ripe, roughly chopped
- ▢2 tbsp tomato puree
- ▢1 medium onion roughly chopped
- ▢2 garlic cloves roughly chopped
- ▢1 medium celery stalk roughly chopped
- ▢3 tbsp vegetable oil plus 2 more for the basil drizzle
- ▢280 ml vegetable stock hot, adjust the amount according to preference
- ▢10 g fresh basil leaves finely chopped
- ▢Fine sea salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 F/ 200 C/ gas mark 6. Cut the peppers in half, remove the seeds and place the peppers (skin side up) on top of a large tray lined with parchment paper. Roast for 25-30 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven, cool for a few minutes, then remove as much of the skin as possible and set aside.
- Whilst the peppers are roasting prepare the soup. In a pot heat up 3 tablespoons of the oil, add the garlic , onion and celery, stir and cook for a couple of minutes over a medium heat. Add the tomatoes, stock, pepper to taste, stir, cover, bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes.
- While the soup is cooking prepare the basil drizzle. Combine the basil with 2 tablespoons oil and 1-2 tablespoons of water, season lightly and puree then cover and set aside.
- Remove the soup from the heat, add the peppers (along with any juices) and puree until smooth. Adjust the seasoning if necessary and serve with a drizzle of the basil mixture.
Notes
- It is important NOT to cook the peppers in the soup (in order to preserve their lovely sweet flavour). Just roast and peel them, then add into the soup and puree.
- This soup comes together in as little as 20 minutes if you roast the peppers ahead. Peel and cool the pepper and keep refrigerated in an airtight container, even overnight, until you are ready to make the recipe.
- For maximum flavour use very ripe tomatoes.
- Fresh tomatoes can be replaced with canned (400 g/14 oz).
- Use olive oil if preferred (though I recommend a mild tasting variety for the basil drizzle).
- Spices: You can use hot paprika or cayenne pepper for a bit of heat as well as smoked paprika.
- I recommend adding about half the stock to start with. Top up with more if needed once you’ve pureed the soup.
- Serve with croutons, garlic bread, breadstick or soda bread.
- Best served hot. Refrigerate for up to 3 days.
- Freeze individual portions, each with a little basil drizzle, for up to 3 months.
- For a non-vegan option use chicken stock instead of vegetable.