Soup for the Soul: Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup

This is an easy recipe to really ramp up your normal tomato soup by adding some roasted red pepper. The red peppers can be roasted ahead of time to help make this dish in under 30 minutes.

Serve it with croutons or a grilled cheese sandwich.

Roasted Red Pepper Tomato Soup with Basil Drizzle

Ingredients

▢3 large red bell peppers

▢3 large tomatoes ripe, roughly chopped

▢2 tbsp tomato puree

▢1 medium onion roughly chopped

▢2 garlic cloves roughly chopped

▢1 medium celery stalk roughly chopped

▢3 tbsp vegetable oil plus 2 more for the basil drizzle

▢280 ml vegetable stock hot, adjust the amount according to preference

▢10 g fresh basil leaves finely chopped

▢Fine sea salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 F/ 200 C/ gas mark 6. Cut the peppers in half, remove the seeds and place the peppers (skin side up) on top of a large tray lined with parchment paper. Roast for 25-30 minutes until tender. Remove from the oven, cool for a few minutes, then remove as much of the skin as possible and set aside.

Whilst the peppers are roasting prepare the soup. In a pot heat up 3 tablespoons of the oil, add the garlic , onion and celery, stir and cook for a couple of minutes over a medium heat. Add the tomatoes, stock, pepper to taste, stir, cover, bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer for about 15 minutes.

While the soup is cooking prepare the basil drizzle. Combine the basil with 2 tablespoons oil and 1-2 tablespoons of water, season lightly and puree then cover and set aside.

Remove the soup from the heat, add the peppers (along with any juices) and puree until smooth. Adjust the seasoning if necessary and serve with a drizzle of the basil mixture.

